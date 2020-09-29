1/1
Patricia D. Dill
1949 - 2020-09-27
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia D. "Patty" Dill, 71, of Young Township, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Born March 25, 1949, in Parks Township, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth C. and Audrey V. (Rishel) Dill. Patty was a Kiski Area High School graduate, and received a degree in secretarial services from Robert Morris University. She lived in Young Township for the last 44 years, and worked as a secretary for the Indiana County Probationary Department, retiring in 2014. She was a member of the West Lebanon Church of God, and was very involved in the church as a member of church council, the board at the church and as a greeter. Patty was also a member of the Silver Sneakers Club at the Indiana YMCA, and loved going to the Y three days a week. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and needlepoint, and liked going to craft shows. In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her siblings, Terry, Doug and Sandy Dill. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca L. "Becky" (Justin) (Smith) Hilty, of Gilpin Township; son, Michael A. (Leslie) Smith, of Laceyville, Pa.; grandchildren, Christopher and Austin Stewart, of Vandergrift, and Ethan Smith, of Laceyville; as well as several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View. Ave., Apollo. Due to state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time, and please wear masks and respect social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in Patty's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
7244781244
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved