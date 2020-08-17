Patricia "Pat" Diane McGivern Francart, 85, of Allegheny Township, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Rosebrook Assisted Living, Sarver. She was born Jan. 4, 1935, daughter of the late Paul and Frances (Stroka) McGivern. Growing up in the New Kensington area and due to her love of dancing, she met her husband of 64 years. Mom was a 1952 graduate of Ken Hi and worked various jobs in the New Kensington area, including the ice cream girl at Eazer's Restaurant, Zinamon's Jewelers and the Local Loan Finance Company. She was known for her sense of style, her ability to make any man look good on the dance floor, and the girl who loved to wear purple, which she continued to do till the end. Building a home in Allegheny Township and raising her family, Mom worked at Hessom's Restaurant, and her interest in history and politics led her to being a Democrat Committee chairman and also an auditor. She was a member of the Allegheny Township Community Club, and loved to go to garage sales and baking. Her sense of finance aided in many fundraisers in the Allegheny Township community, including Little League, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. She is survived by son, Mark (Teresa) Francart, of Mt. Jewett, Pa.; and daughter, Renee (David) Patz, of Allegheny Township; granddaughter, Jennifer (Ryan) Eshbaugh Goehring; and great-granddaughter. Kensi Goehring. of Allegheny Township; stepgrandchildren, Leslee (Jim) Richards and Rich (Nichole) Mann, of New York; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Emmalee, Archer, Kevin, Nicolas and Caleb, all of New York. Also surviving are her sisters-in-law, Nora (Buss) Davis, of Mt. Jewett, and Martha Jane (John) Ivy, of Allegheny Township; nephews, Millard (Rita) Davis, William (Cindy) Francart, Calvin (Jennifer) Francart, Ted Davis, and Tim (Donna) Dudenhoefer; and nieces, Karen(Dudenhoefer) Golab , Susan(Dudenhoefer) Maksym and Lisa Dudenhoefer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Elaine Dudenhoefer; and husband and dance partner, Dennis Francart, in 2018. We would like to give a special thank you to all the staff at Rosebrook and the members of Monarch Hospice Care. Mom learned to call Rosebrook home and the girls became family to her. We thank each and every one who held her hand at a time in history that we the family could not be there due to covid-19. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526 where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Visit dusterfh.com
