Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-2789
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Jellison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia D. Jellison


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia D. Jellison Obituary
Patricia D. Jellison, 69, of Derry, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. She was born Aug. 17, 1950, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late James C. and Alverta Sleasman Hall. Patty was a member of the Ligonier Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. She retired from Excela Latrobe Hospital, where she had worked as a unit clerk. She was an excellent baker with a kind and pleasant personality. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Hall. She is survived by her loving husband, Harry J. Jellison Sr.; three sons, Harry J. Jellison Jr., Anthony S. Jellison (Vickie), and Mark A. Jellison (Mary), all of Derry; a sister, Helen Fetterman (Ronald), of Ligonier; three brothers, Roger Hall (Judy), of Stahlstown, Johnny Hall, of North Carolina, and Michael Hall (Carol Anne), of Derry; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted Sunday at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Larry C. McDonnell officiating. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Latrobe.
Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals or an animal shelter of your choice. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now