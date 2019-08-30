|
|
Patricia D. Jellison, 69, of Derry, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. She was born Aug. 17, 1950, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late James C. and Alverta Sleasman Hall. Patty was a member of the Ligonier Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. She retired from Excela Latrobe Hospital, where she had worked as a unit clerk. She was an excellent baker with a kind and pleasant personality. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Hall. She is survived by her loving husband, Harry J. Jellison Sr.; three sons, Harry J. Jellison Jr., Anthony S. Jellison (Vickie), and Mark A. Jellison (Mary), all of Derry; a sister, Helen Fetterman (Ronald), of Ligonier; three brothers, Roger Hall (Judy), of Stahlstown, Johnny Hall, of North Carolina, and Michael Hall (Carol Anne), of Derry; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted Sunday at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Larry C. McDonnell officiating. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Latrobe.
Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals or an animal shelter of your choice. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 30, 2019