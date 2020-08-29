1/
Patricia D. Kikel
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia D. (Hullenbaugh) Kikel, 71, of Latrobe, Unity Township, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Loyalhanna Care Center. Born March 26, 1949, in Latrobe, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Grace (Munshower) Hullenbaugh. A graduate of Saltsburg High School in 1968, Mrs. Kikel was a retired nurse's aide, having worked at local care homes for many years, including Loyalhanna Care Center, Green Meadows Care Home, Greensburg Care Center and Edgewood Nursing Center. She and her husband, Francis L. Kikel, recently celebrated 51 years of marriage. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing, playing pool and reading books. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Kikel is survived by three children, Ronald L. Kikel, of Hempfield Township, Paul J. Kikel and his wife, Heather, of Petersburg, Pa., and Patricia D. Hoopengardner and her husband, Thomas, of Pleasant Unity; three grandchildren, Madison Kikel, Cody Hoopengardner and Hunter Hoopengardner; two sisters, Alice Henry, of Homer City, and Dorothy Rush and her husband, William, of Indiana, Pa.; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, William Hullenbaugh, Betty Tedford, Nancy Smith and an infant brother, Kenneth Hullenbaugh Jr. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, with the Rev. Chris Livermore officiating. Current Department of Health guidelines recommend no more than 25 people in the funeral home at one time. Please follow this and all other recommendations while attending visitation and funeral services. Burial will follow in Unity Cemetery, Latrobe. www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Send Flowers
AUG
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-7766
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved