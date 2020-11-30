1/1
Patricia D. Roberts
1947 - 2020
Patricia D. Roberts, 73, of McKeesport, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. She was born in Pittsburgh on July 4, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Louise Beck. Patricia was the proprietor of P&B Auto Trim in White Oak, a seamstress, and worked as an OR tech for several years. She loved traveling to Hilton Head with her husband, loved her puppies and most importantly loved her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, William Roberts; son, Mark (Brandy) Lockwood, of Wendel, Pa., grandchildren, Kylie (Donald) Immel, Kelsey Lockwood, Jacki (Kevin) Duong, Randi Harris, and Ryan Kelp; great-grandchildren, Wesley and Maximus Duong, and Kaedence and Maelie Immel. She was preceded in death by daughter, Lisa Harris. A gathering will be held at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177) from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The family would appreciate that all social distancing guidelines be followed at the funeral home. Remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. To share a memory or condolence, please visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
