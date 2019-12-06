|
Patricia Defloria, 83, of McKees Rocks, went home to be with her Lord Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born May 12, 1936, in Butler, to the late Joseph and Mildred (Freeman) Lasher. She is survived by Wes Johnson, Kathy Morrissey and Wendy Johnson from her first husband, Wesley Lemuel Johnson Jr.; Jim Lohr and Amy Kennedy from her second husband, James Franklin Lohr; and Tom Defloria from her third husband, R. Thomas Defloria; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She served her country in the Army in 1954 and 1955. She spent many years as a respiratory therapist at Westmoreland Hospital. Pat was a faithful servant of the Lord. She labored tirelessly in many ministries of her local church, and was a member of Grace Bible Church in Ruffsdale. She loved her family, sacrificing and giving them her entire life. She also had a great affection for animals and never met a dog she didn't instantly love. She also enjoyed hunting and fishing with her family.
Family and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Patricia's funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with Pastor Brian Geesaman officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlick Cemetery, Bullskin Township. Military rites will be accorded by the Armbrust Veterans Association.
