Patricia Lyall Edwards, 74, of North Huntingdon, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home. She was born March 21, 1946, in McKeesport and was a daughter of the late George and Alberta (McCabe) Lyall. Prior to her retirement, Patricia was a school teacher and a member of Christ United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star. She enjoyed all types of art and especially sewing, crafting and painting. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, George N. Edwards. She is survived by her sons, George L. Edwards and Dwight D. Edwards and his wife, Melissa; and grandchildren, Carlie J. and Kyle J. Edwards. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. Interment will be private in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 23, 2020.