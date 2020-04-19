|
|
Patricia J. (Silvis) King, 82, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday April 17, 2020. She was born May 13, 1937, in North Huntingdon, the daughter of the late Pete and Georgia (Rose) Silvis. She was a member of Circleville United Methodist Church, North Huntingdon, where she was a Sunday school teacher, a member of the choir and of the United Methodist Women. She was also active with Faith In Action. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick G. King Sr.; and siblings, Lois King and David Silvis. She is survived by her children, Frederick G. King Jr., of Irwin, and Lisa Ann (Charles) Morris, of Denver, N.C.; her grandchildren, Katrina (Travis) Leturno and Jeremy Morris; her great-grandchildren, Westin, Easton, and Grady Leturno; a brother, Jack (Sharon) Silvis, of North Huntingdon; also nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, viewing, services, and interment are private. A memorial service will be held at a later time. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Circleville United Methodist Church, 11600 Parkway Dr., North Huntingdon, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.