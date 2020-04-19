Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia G. King


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia G. King Obituary
Patricia J. (Silvis) King, 82, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday April 17, 2020. She was born May 13, 1937, in North Huntingdon, the daughter of the late Pete and Georgia (Rose) Silvis. She was a member of Circleville United Methodist Church, North Huntingdon, where she was a Sunday school teacher, a member of the choir and of the United Methodist Women. She was also active with Faith In Action. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick G. King Sr.; and siblings, Lois King and David Silvis. She is survived by her children, Frederick G. King Jr., of Irwin, and Lisa Ann (Charles) Morris, of Denver, N.C.; her grandchildren, Katrina (Travis) Leturno and Jeremy Morris; her great-grandchildren, Westin, Easton, and Grady Leturno; a brother, Jack (Sharon) Silvis, of North Huntingdon; also nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, viewing, services, and interment are private. A memorial service will be held at a later time. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Circleville United Methodist Church, 11600 Parkway Dr., North Huntingdon, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now