Patricia G. Sarp, 90, a resident of Greensburg Care Center, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. She was born Nov. 21, 1929, in Jeannette, the daughter of the late John and Margaret Dent. Patricia was a former member of Ascension Church Jeannette, and currently a member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Greensburg. Patricia enjoyed cooking, was an avid reader, and most of all, loved and enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Donald R. Sarp, in 2013; a granddaughter, Jane Conrad; brother-in-law, Freddy Dent; and a sister-in-law, Betsy Dent. She is survived by her children, John Sarp and wife, Bev, of Greensburg, Jo Carol Conrad, of Pittsburgh, Melissa Killian and husband, Anthony, of Easton, Pa., Tracey Lorenzi and husband, Chet, of Greensburg, and Susan Zanti and husband, Frank, of Leesburg, Va.; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. There will be no public visitation. Funeral services were private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette are entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Koman for the Cure, at https://www.info-komen.org/breastcancer/donations
.