1/
Patricia G. Sarp
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia G. Sarp, 90, a resident of Greensburg Care Center, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. She was born Nov. 21, 1929, in Jeannette, the daughter of the late John and Margaret Dent. Patricia was a former member of Ascension Church Jeannette, and currently a member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Greensburg. Patricia enjoyed cooking, was an avid reader, and most of all, loved and enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Donald R. Sarp, in 2013; a granddaughter, Jane Conrad; brother-in-law, Freddy Dent; and a sister-in-law, Betsy Dent. She is survived by her children, John Sarp and wife, Bev, of Greensburg, Jo Carol Conrad, of Pittsburgh, Melissa Killian and husband, Anthony, of Easton, Pa., Tracey Lorenzi and husband, Chet, of Greensburg, and Susan Zanti and husband, Frank, of Leesburg, Va.; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. There will be no public visitation. Funeral services were private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette are entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Koman for the Cure, at https://www.info-komen.org/breastcancer/donations.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved