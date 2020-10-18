Patricia (Pfau) Glasser, 89, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Irwin, passed to heaven on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Patricia "Pat" was born Jan. 10, 1931, in Poplar Bluff, Mo., which was the hospital nearest to her parents' residence at the time in northern Arkansas. In 1937, the family moved to the Irwin area in Pennsylvania, the home state of both parents, where Pat lived the next 81 years. Pat graduated from North Huntingdon High School Class of 1948, and from business college in 1950. She then began a 38-year career with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, progressing from medical secretary to office supervisor. Pat married the love of her life, Harold Glasser, in March 1951, and they were inseparable for the 61 years until his passing. Not being blessed with children, Pat and Harold were devoted and active members at Long Run (later New Hope) Presbyterian Church, including numerous terms serving as Sunday school leaders, deacons, and elders through the years. In 1967, while continuing their full-time careers, Pat and Harold opened Rustic Acres Campground near Clarion, Pa. For the next 37 years, they spent virtually every weekend, holiday and vacation there from April to October, relieving those hired to operate daily. The facility soon became nearly filled with trailers there for the season. The regulars congregated like a family reunion each weekend, a remarkably unique setting in which many strong bonds of friendship were formed. Pat relocated to a care center near her brother's residence in suburban Houston, Texas, in 2018, and resided there until her passing. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold D. Glasser; and parents, Anna May (Kirkpatrick) and Fred J. Pfau. She is survived by her brother, Donald J. (Rosalie) Pfau; niece, Donna Pfau (Michael) Grimm and family, of Houston, Texas; nephew, Kenneth D. (Laila) Pfau and family, of Arcadia, Okla.; and several cousins. WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, is in charge of arrangements. Due to covid-19, funeral services and interment are private. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
