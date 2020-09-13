Patricia Helen (Plevelich) Havey, 85, of Herminie, passed away from complications of Parkinson's disease Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her daughters home in Florida. She was born April 17, 1935, in Greensburg, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Susan (Majcher) Plevelich, both immigrants of Croatia and Slovakia, respectively. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Havey. Pat was the youngest of 11 siblings, all pre-deceasing her, Joseph, John, George, Andrew, Thomas , Paul, Michael Plevelich, Mary Balenovich, Katherine Vantorek and Anne Thomas. She was a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School class of 1953. Pat worked for the Yough School District for 39 years as an administrative assistant, retiring in 2005. She lived in Herminie until 2015 when she moved to Mt. Dora, in Florida, to be with her family. Pat was an avid sports fan and just two weeks ago asked if football was on yet to watch the Steelers. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who always put family first. She spoiled her granddaughters and great-grandsons until the day she died as they meant the world to her. Pat is survived by her two children, Randy (Janice) Havey, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Michelle Havey, of Mt. Dora, Fla. She had three special granddaughters, Rachel (Dennis) Panos, Dana (Tyler) Bannon and Nikki Havey; two special great-grandsons, Jack Panos and Conner Bannon; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great nephews. Pat will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors near and far. There will be no visitation per Pat's wishes. The family plans to have a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in St Raphael's Catholic Church, in St. Petersburg, Fla. A graveside service will be held in the near future at the West Newton Cemetery in West Newton, with a gathering to follow. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements. The family requests donations be made in Patricia's memory to the UF Foundation, PO 100243, Gainesville, FL 32610, or you can donate online at: https://fixel.ufhealth.org/
. Donations will be used to support Parkinson's research at the University of Florida. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com
.