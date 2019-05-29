Patricia (Kollar) Hamilton, 90, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born Jan. 27, 1929, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Andrew F. Kollar and Rosella (McGinnis) Kollar. Patricia was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Throughout the years, she had been employed at several downtown Latrobe businesses, including Mosso's Pharmacy and as office manager for Drs. Catalana and Williamson, prior to her retirement. She was a loving "Nan" who enjoyed spending time watching her grandchildren's sporting events. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L. "Dutch" Hamilton; two brothers, James W. Kollar and Regis S. McGinnis; and a son, Kenneth G. Hamilton Sr. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Holly R. Holzer and her husband, Walt, of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Joshua A. Holzer and his wife, Andrea, Courtney D. Holzer and Kenneth G. Hamilton Jr.; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all of the caregivers who have offered their care and support to Patricia for the past five years.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Church, with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF, as celebrant. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.

