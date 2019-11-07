|
Patricia Gounder Hines, 88, of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Greensburg Care Center, Greensburg. She was born in Jeannette, the daughter of the late Richard Carl Gounder Sr. and Helen Gounder. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John David Hines; and daughter, Sheri Lynn Hines. She is survived by her brothers and their families, Richard Jr., Frank and Robert Gounder; daughter, Patricia Cheryl and Roy Miller, of Florida; granddaughters, Andrea (Albert) Floyd, of Woodstown, N.J. and their children, Alexandria, Alyssa and Albert, Corine Esponge (Chris) and their daughters, Taia and Chloey and Tiffini Peters (Josh). Pat graduated in 1948 and worked after school at the Jeannette Public Library, City Hall and retired from the federal government.
In keeping with Pats wishes, all arrangements are private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME, Jeannette is assisting the family.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 7, 2019