Patricia I. Seanor
1945 - 2020
Patricia I. Seanor, 75, of New Alexandria, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. She was born May 31, 1945, in Greensburg, daughter of the late Gilbert and Eva Grace Parker Harrold. Pat was a member of the Fox Hill Club, of Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Clyde Thomas Seanor; and her dog, Bo. She is survived by a son, Gerald (Tammi) Seanor, of Scottdale; two daughters, Cindy (John Noll) Seanor, of New Alexandria, and Kim (Rick Meason) Mickey, of Youngwood; two brothers, Gilbert Harrold, of Norvelt, and Dennis Harrold, of Youngwood; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
SEP
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Barnhart Funeral Home
