Patricia J. Dougherty, 77, of Smithton, passed peacefully Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born March 17, 1942, in Smithton and was a daughter of the late Rudolph and Evelyn (Sanner) Pyrdeck. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Paula Renee Ozegovich. Prior to her retirement, Patty was a waitress at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon for many years. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Patty is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Charles M. (Doc) Dougherty; three daughters, Terri Ozegovich, of Maryland, Tami Ozegovich, of Center Township, and Dawn Ozegovich, of Greensburg; three sons, Gary (Jodi) Ozegovich, of Ruffsdale, Charles H. (Beth) Dougherty, of Rostraver, and Eric (Amy) Rosario, of Washington; eight special grandchildren, Rachel, Chase, Adam, Matthew, Alexia, Ryan, Ella and Aubie; three brothers, Daniel Pyrdeck, of California, Rudolph (Rocky) Pyrdeck, of California, and Gary (Kathi) Pyrdeck, of Mt. Pleasant; her beloved dog, Papi; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. Patty had a heart of gold; her beautiful smile and love for her family will forever be remembered. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Herminie, 724-446-7251. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Randy Landman officiating. Interment will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery, Rostraver Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, www.ovarian.org, in memory of Patty. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019