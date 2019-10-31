Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Patricia J. Ersick


1943 - 2019
Patricia J. Ersick Obituary
Patricia Jean Ersick, 76, of Scottdale (Bullskin Township), passed away at 6:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Select Specialty Care Center, Latrobe, surrounded by her loving family. Patty was born May 8, 1943, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Herbert Homer and Marie Eleanor (Topper) Starrett. She was married to Joseph Ersick and he passed away in 1991. Pat was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Scottdale Church of Christ. Pat enjoyed spending time with her family and cherished time with her dog, Tina. Pat will be sadly missed by her loving family; her four children, Robert W. Ersick and his wife, Dina, of Scottdale, Patricia Ann Hollenbeck and her husband, Bruce, of Canonsburg, Mary Ellen Barnhart and her husband, David, of Bullskin Township, and Elizabeth Marie Lanza and her husband, Perry, of Scottdale; her five grandchildren, David Barnhart Jr., Amy Heinen and fiance, Evan George, Michael Barnhart and his wife, Tammy, Meagan Shaffer and Adam Shaffer and his wife, Thena; her eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Robert Starrett, of Herminie; her sister, Rosemary (Peggy) Starrett Smith, of Florida; brother-in-law, Paul Ersick; sisters-in-law, Roseann Mastrippolito and Janet Reese; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son; two sisters, Catherine Lovaine and Frances Prouty; her brother, Charles Starrett; and a nephew, Richard Allen Smith.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. At Patty's request, there will be no viewing or service.
Memorials may be made to the at 1-800-LUNGUSA. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 31, 2019
