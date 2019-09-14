|
Patricia J. Gross, 83, of Hempfield, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. She was born July 13, 1936, in Greensburg, the eldest daughter of the late Claude and Jane (Mullen) Houck. Pat was a graduate of Youngwood High School Class of 1954. She then attended and graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. Patricia was proud of her nursing career and retired from Latrobe Area Hospital Home Health Nursing Services in 1998. She was also a member of Holy Cross Church of Youngwood and later St. Bruno's Catholic Church in South Greensburg. She volunteered for the Youngwood Library, the Hempfield Garden Club, the Armbrust Civic Association, Ambrust Veterans, and Youngwood VFW. Pat was also involved in the PA Patriot Guard. She placed American flags at cemeteries and memorials to honor our veterans for many years. She had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in the WCCC Choir for many years. She was an active member of the Youngwood High School Alumni Association, serving as president for many years, organized their class reunions and loved attending the monthly luncheons with the "Old Friends" group. She loved flowers, especially roses, which filled her yard. She enjoyed playing with and giving treats to her dog, Princess Daisy. She enjoyed decorating and hosting family for all the holiday gatherings. She is survived by her loving husband, W. George Gross, to whom she was married for 59 years; her daughters, Kathy L. Gross-Tanner (Rick), of Topeka, Kan., Dawn F. Schauer (Donald), of Moon Township, and Amy S. Gaynor (Peter), of Ligonier; and her beloved seven grandchildren, Cody (Allison), Taylor, Levi, Kara, Weston, Autumn and Kaycee. She is also survived by her brother, C. Dennis Houck, of Youngwood; and her sister, Karen Brown (Ken), of Richmond, Va.
Services are private.
