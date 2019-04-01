Patricia J. (Zappone) Urda, 84, of South Greensburg, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at home. She was born March 2, 1935, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Rantovich Zappone. Pat was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church. Prior to working as a secretary at Westmoreland Dermatology, she was a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone and worked in the accounting department at Kmart in Greensburg. She was a longtime volunteer at Westmoreland Hospital. She showed her Pittsburgh pride by following Pitt men's basketball and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pat's most important job was helping to run the "family business," Urda Heating and Air Conditioning, until her husband retired. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Robert A. Urda; her two children, John Urda (Ellen), of Sewickley, and Karen Peltz (Robert), of Seven Fields; four grandchildren, Emily Radke (Christopher), Eric Urda and Lauren and Marissa Peltz; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Patricia from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass to be celebrated in Our Lady of Grace Church. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

Pat's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary