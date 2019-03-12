Patricia L. Kolar Aldridge, 60, of Ruffsdale, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. She was born May 21, 1958, in Greensburg, daughter of the late Frank E. and Helen M. Gottvald Kolar. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a secretary for the D and A Auto Auction in New Stanton. Patricia was a very active member of Seven Dolors Roman Catholic Church in Yukon. She taught catechism and was a chaperone for the Youth Group for years, along with being a longtime member of the church. She worked fundraisers for the Yukon Little League baseball team, along with her husband. Patricia was a very loving person. She liked fishing, planting flowers, gardening and cooking, and loved her polka music. She was preceded in death by both parents, and survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Gary D. Aldridge, of Ruffsdale; two sons, Christopher R. Aldridge, of Ruffsdale, and Josh D. Aldridge, of Ruffsdale, one daughter, Melissa S. Mayer and husband, Ted, of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Chloe, Alexis and Bailey; one brother, Frank Kolar Jr. and significant other, Connie, of Ruffsdale; and two sisters, Carol Tkach, of Ruffsdale, and Connie Reinstadtler and husband, George, of Ruffsdale.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Seven Dolors Roman Catholic Church, with Father Richard Ulam, O.S.B., officiating. Anyone wishing to attend Patricia's funeral Mass is asked to go directly to the church, at 102 Center St., Yukon, PA 15698. Interment will follow at Seven Dolors Church Cemetery in Yukon.

