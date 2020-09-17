Patricia L. (Burdick-Widmer) Beckwith, 82, of Harrison Township, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, with her family by her side. Patricia was born Feb. 5, 1938, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, to the late Edson Harper and Ella Burdick (Mason). She graduated from Har-Brack High School in 1956 and from Maison-Felix Beauty School in 1957. Pat owned the Presenting the Hairdressers Beauty Salon in Natrona Heights with her sister and partner, Barbara Shaw, for 30 years. They were also partners in estate sales and a co-op, Miller Antique in Verona. Pat grew up in Natrona Heights and lived in Aluminum City Terrace, New Kensington, for 20 years, before moving back to Natrona Heights. She enjoyed fishing with her late husband, Lou, at Erie and Kinzua Creek, going to Lou's camp in Kane, trips to Ormond Beach, Fla., dining out, collecting antiques, doing crossword puzzles, reading, and she never missed Jeopardy. She leaves her loving and caring daughter, LaVonne Marie Mutchler; grandchildren, Trisha Kubiak, Anna Kowal, and David and Michael Bouch; great-grandchildren, Samantha Fry, Brandon and Elizabeth Kubiak, Skylar and Aston Kowal and Gage Bouch; sisters, Barbara (the late Richard) Shaw and Deborah Koval; nephews, Rick and Robert Shaw and Nathanial and Dmitri Koval; great-niece and -nephew, Brittany and Derek Shaw; great-great-nieces and -nephews, Cameron, Ella, Zoey and Grayson; and best friends, Gary Mason and Mary Hunter. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Edson Michael "Eddie" Beckwith, in 1983; her first husband, Loy Beckwith; and her second husband, Louis G. Widmer. Pat will be missed by all who knew and loved her generous, caring spirit. Funeral services are private. Professional services are by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com
.