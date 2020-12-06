Patricia L. Bierer, 68, of Bullskin Township, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville. Mrs. Bierer was born Nov. 6, 1952, in Cumberland, Md., the daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy Springer Johnson. Pat was a graduate of Connellsville High School. She enjoyed computer games and watching TV, but most of all enjoyed time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving family: her husband of 50 years, Daniel Bierer II; her children, Daniel Bierer III and his wife, Dana, of Mt. Pleasant, and Melissa Bair and her husband, Ronald, of Connellsville; her grandchildren; Joshua (Haley) Towzey, Brett, Baylee and Douglas Bair and Daniel IV and Jacob Bierer; and by her stepgrandchildren, Cooper and Lena Gray. Pat is also survived by her brother and sisters, Jim (Carol) Johnson, Glenda Phelps and Barbara Harper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Rebecca Zupsic and Candace Johnson. Visitation and funeral services will be private for her family. Interment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
.