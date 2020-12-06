1/1
Patricia L. Bierer
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia L. Bierer, 68, of Bullskin Township, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville. Mrs. Bierer was born Nov. 6, 1952, in Cumberland, Md., the daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy Springer Johnson. Pat was a graduate of Connellsville High School. She enjoyed computer games and watching TV, but most of all enjoyed time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving family: her husband of 50 years, Daniel Bierer II; her children, Daniel Bierer III and his wife, Dana, of Mt. Pleasant, and Melissa Bair and her husband, Ronald, of Connellsville; her grandchildren; Joshua (Haley) Towzey, Brett, Baylee and Douglas Bair and Daniel IV and Jacob Bierer; and by her stepgrandchildren, Cooper and Lena Gray. Pat is also survived by her brother and sisters, Jim (Carol) Johnson, Glenda Phelps and Barbara Harper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Rebecca Zupsic and Candace Johnson. Visitation and funeral services will be private for her family. Interment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galone-Caruso Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved