Patricia Lee Campbell, of Derry, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 27, 1933, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Irene Blystone and Michael Spehar, and stepfather, Stanley Walker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Joseph B. "Coach" Campbell Jr. Patty enjoyed working at the Latrobe Hello Shop and volunteering at the Latrobe Hospital Little Shop. She also enjoyed reading mystery novels and playing Scrabble. Her biggest joys in life, however, were her grandchildren. She is survived by her two sons, Kerry Campbell (Frannie) and Danny Campbell (Debbie), all of Derry; two sisters, Sandy Barkley, of North Carolina, and Becky Ehman (Bill), of Derry; five grandchildren, Jackie Campbell, Megan Campbell (Nathan), Brad Campbell, Lauren Campbell and Lindsay Campbell (Aaron), who all were the world to her; and numerous nieces and nephews. Thanks to Excela Latrobe Hospice for their kindness and care and a "special" thanks to her caregiver and wonderful friend, Cathy Krinock, who was an absolute blessing to the entire family.
At Patricia's request, services and interment in Coles Cemetery were private for the family.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 25, 2019