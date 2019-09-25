Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-2789
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. Campbell


1933 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia L. Campbell Obituary
Patricia Lee Campbell, of Derry, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 27, 1933, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Irene Blystone and Michael Spehar, and stepfather, Stanley Walker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Joseph B. "Coach" Campbell Jr. Patty enjoyed working at the Latrobe Hello Shop and volunteering at the Latrobe Hospital Little Shop. She also enjoyed reading mystery novels and playing Scrabble. Her biggest joys in life, however, were her grandchildren. She is survived by her two sons, Kerry Campbell (Frannie) and Danny Campbell (Debbie), all of Derry; two sisters, Sandy Barkley, of North Carolina, and Becky Ehman (Bill), of Derry; five grandchildren, Jackie Campbell, Megan Campbell (Nathan), Brad Campbell, Lauren Campbell and Lindsay Campbell (Aaron), who all were the world to her; and numerous nieces and nephews. Thanks to Excela Latrobe Hospice for their kindness and care and a "special" thanks to her caregiver and wonderful friend, Cathy Krinock, who was an absolute blessing to the entire family.
At Patricia's request, services and interment in Coles Cemetery were private for the family.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now