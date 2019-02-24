Home

Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Patricia L. Carfang


Patricia L. "Patty" (Cunningham) Carfang, 63, of Delmont, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, with her beloved family by her side. She was born Sept. 29, 1955, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late John and Bette (Deutch) Cunningham. Patty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her most treasured times were those spent with her family. She was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, Delmont. Patty will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 44 years, Matthew J. Carfang; son, Michael J. Carfang and his wife, Jamie, of Virginia; brothers, Dennis Cunningham and his wife, Deborah, of Greensburg, and Kevin Cunningham, of Uniontown; and a number of nieces and nephews. Patty was the proud and loving grandmother of Spencer and Eleanora, both of whom she cherished.
Family and friends will be received from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patty's memory may be made to , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, (800-342-2383). Please write "Patty Carfang" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 24, 2019
