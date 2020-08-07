1/1
Patricia L. Cowan
2020 - 2020
Patricia L. Cowan, 68, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late Jack and Marian Bell Raul. Patty was a member of the Alverton United Methodist Church and a 1970 graduate of Greensburg Central Catholic High School, Westmoreland County Community College and a certification from Carlow College. She was a nursing supervisor employed by Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg, retiring after more than 30 years of service. She loved to cook and bake for her family and enjoyed fishing and gardening. Surviving are her husband, Richard; children, Michael Cowan (Carol), of Virginia, and Jason Cowan (Lindsey), of Alverton; grandchildren, Chelsea Fowler (Daniel), Matthew, Austin, Madison, Colton, Eden and Rowan; great-granddaughter, Annalee; a brother, John Raul (Elaine); a sister, Jackie Hart; and brother-in-law, Paul Steeley. In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by sisters, Jeanie Steeley and Rosemary Willans, and two siblings in infancy. Visitation will be held privately for the family at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Please visit Patty's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
7245472122
