Patricia L. Gressler, 84, of Hempfield Township, died Monday, March 9, 2020, in Walnut Ridge Memory Care, Greensburg. She was born Oct. 4, 1935, in Pittsburgh. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret (Emery) Callahan; her husband, Gerald H. Gressler; her son, Gerald Gressler Jr.; her sister, Maureen VanHorn; and her brother, John Callahan Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Donna Balsley and husband, Richard, and Allyn Drylie and husband, Ronald, all of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Karie Beaulieu and husband, Kevin, and Adam Drylie; six great-grandchildren, Cindel, Cora, Mya, Wyatt, Owen, and Arden; her sister, Kathy DeMary, of South Greensburg; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her beloved feline, Bunker. Per Patricia's request, all services are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.