|
|
Patricia L. "Patty" (Burns) Marhefky, 75, of Murrysville, formerly of Plum, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Marhefky; loving mother of Dawn Teeple-Clepper, Kelly Teeple, Tracy Teeple-Dodson-Quinn, Michael F. Marhefky and Lisa Marhefky; grandmother of Samara; and sister of the late Ronald.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Joy Roman Catholic Church, 2000 O'Block Road, Plum, PA 15239. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Patty's family suggests memorial contributions to the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention, 120 Wall St., 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 25 to May 26, 2019