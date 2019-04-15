Patricia L. Palmquist, 80, of Murrysville, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, after her seven-year battle with multiple myeloma. She was born June 24, 1938, in Uniontown, daughter of the late Francis and Emma Elizabeth Newcomer Hanlon. She was a member of Holiday Park United Methodist Church and loved bowling, golf, shopping, going to luncheons with her many friends and attending church. She enjoyed her four grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Hanlon; and a grandson, Zachary Kiebler. Pat is survived by her husband, Robert W. Palmquist; two daughters, Terilyn (Allan Henkel) Hahalyak, of Monroeville, and Shelly (Greg) Kiebler, of Export; four grandchildren, Brett, Andrew, Morgan and Nathan; and two brothers, Bernie (Betsy) Hanlon, of Monroeville, and Robert (Janet) Hanlon, of Plum.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A service will be held at 10:30 Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Tony Fallisi officiating.

The family kindly suggests donations to support UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Make checks payable to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, and mail to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Development, 5150 Centre Ave., Suite 1B, Pittsburgh, PA 15232. The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Mounzer Agha who diagnosed and treated Patricia for the past seven years. Also, gratitude to the 4th floor treatment nurses and staff for making our weekly visits so pleasant. We will miss you. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.