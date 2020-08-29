Patricia L. Peiffer, 81, of Saxonburg, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Butler County Memorial Hospital, following an eight-month illness. She was born Nov. 25, 1938, in Harrison Township, daughter of the late Edward and Loretta (Simmers) Betush. She has lived the past 20 years in Saxonburg and prior to that, Buffalo Township. Patricia was a homemaker and also a dietary supervisor at Allegheny Valley Hospital for 25 years. She was a member of Harvest Baptist Church in Natrona Heights and a 1956 graduate of Freeport High School. Patricia enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, but she especially enjoyed her time with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Dale A. Peiffer, of Saxonburg, and Candace S. Brake and Valerie K. Brake, both of Winfield Township; grandchildren, Joseph (Mallory) Schreckengost, of Harrisville, Nicole (George) Hobaugh, of Chicora, Amanda (Dusty) Brown, of Cowansville, Kristen Brake and companion, Dennis Wilson, of Adrian, Shandi (James) Sherman, of Barkeyville, Whitney Wurmb, of Winfield Township; stepgranddaughter, Jackie Barnes, of Arnold; and 11 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Mona Jean McGregor, of Natrona Heights, Marlene (Louis) Brestensky, of Worthington, Darlene (Glen) McCurdy, of Saxonburg, and Kenneth Betush, of Tarentum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delmont B. "Hoss" Peiffer; and brother, Edward Betush. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC. 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Dennis Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Family suggests contributions to American Lung Association
of PA, 810 River Ave., #140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Visit dusterfh.com
.