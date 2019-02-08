Patricia Lou Peperak, 63, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in her home in Connellsville. Patty was born Jan. 26, 1956, in Paris, France, and was the proud daughter of the late Andrew and Jean Peperak, of Connellsville. As the third sibling of a large military family, Patty's life took her to many exciting places. While she spent her teen years living in Alaska, Patty most loved living in Alabama as a young child, where she learned the traditions and culture of the South. A Southern lady at heart, Patty displayed class and grace with everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her. A devout Catholic and member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Connellsville, Patty graduated from Connellsville High School in 1974. She continued her education, earning an honors degree from Penn State University at State College in 1978. During her professional career, she worked as a paralegal at Westinghouse Corp. in Pittsburgh, followed by years of senior-level marketing positions at Sun Microsystems and 3M Co. in the Washington, D.C. area. As a successful marketing manager, Patty coordinated trade show exhibits at corporate marketing functions across the globe. After her trips, she loved to share stories of her adventures with captive family members, telling us in glorious detail of the sights and sounds of the interesting cities she had visited. Intelligent, well-educated and extremely savvy in politics and current events, Patty had a keen sense of humor and a natural gift of expression. She was a wonderful storyteller, both verbally and in written form. Patty shared her expressive talents in countless letters, Facebook posts and conversations with loved ones. Her eloquent prose and detailed storytelling captured in her greeting cards will serve as a lasting legacy to her family. In addition to her many talents, Patty loved beauty products and was always willing to share cosmetic tips with any avid learners! Generous by nature, she lavished her sisters and nieces with new bottles of perfume or beauty samples on many occasions. Cosmetics aside, Patty developed an intense interest throughout her life in world history and studied the lives of past leaders and royal monarchies, especially the Romanovs and Princess Diana, whom she absolutely adored. Patty was extremely proud to be part of such a large and loving family. She looked forward to holiday gatherings and dinners at the Peperak family home on Eighth Street in Connellsville. In 2003, she relocated from Annapolis, Md. to Connellsville to be closer to her parents, siblings and other relatives, whom she deeply cherished. A devoted daughter, sister and aunt, Patty had a heart of gold. Hers was a heart that had lived well and that was well loved. Patty was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Peperak; mother, Jean Peperak; sister, Arleen O'Donnell; niece, Gabrielle Peperak; and brother-in-law, Paul Wilbur. She will be sadly missed by her siblings, Rita Peters and husband, Stephen, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; Barbara Wilbur, of Hummelstown, Pa., Charles Peperak and wife, Susan, of Connellsville, Lynda Sparks and husband, Thomas, of Indian Head, Darleen Durham and husband, James, of Camp Hill, Donald Peperak and wife, Kristi, of Connellsville, Stephen Peperak and wife, Desiree, of Boonsboro, Md., Daniel Peperak and wife, Kristin, of Dillsburg, Pa., and Cynthia Peperak, of Mars, Pa. Patty was loved by her many nieces and nephews, including: Edwin Peters and wife, Marie, of Springfield, Va., Bonnie Sypolt and husband, Matt, of Harrisburg, and their children, Jace and Bryce, Katie and Rachel Wilbur, of Hummelstown, Pa., Charles, Alex and Luke Peperak, of Connellsville, Elizabeth Arndt and husband, John, of Peachtree, Ga., Andrew Sparks, of Pittsburgh, Jennifer Marsinko and husband, Justin, of Connellsville and their children, Allie, Reese and Beckham, Lindsay Martin and husband, Josh, of Normalville and their daughters, Riley and Joni, Brittany Bucci and husband, Josh, of Connellsville and their son, Hudson, Steven O'Donnell, of Connellsville, Austin and Zachary Durham, of Camp Hill, Danielle Durham, of Keystone, Colo., James and Justin Peperak, of Connellsville, MacKenzie and Baylee Peperak, of Boonsboro, Md., and Graham and Claire Peperak, of Dillsburg, Pa. Patty is also survived by her brother-in-law, Steven O'Donnell, of Connellsville; and many cousins, aunts and uncles in the Fay-West area.

The Peperak family will celebrate Patty's joyous life and legacy at BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, Connellsville. A committal service and interment will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Brookvale.

