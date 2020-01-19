|
|
Patricia L. Tucci Pollock, 59, of Irwin, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She was born May 2, 1960, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Leonard and Mae (Piovesan) Tucci. Patty enjoyed being outside doing yard work and tending to her flowers, going to the beach, and playing cards. She loved being with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Pollock; son, Zach Pollock and his wife, Courtney; daughter, Misty Pollock; sisters, Barbie (Jerry) Gibasiewicz, and Suzie (Kevin) Robinson; sisters-in-law, Connie Pollock and Patricia (Jerry) Freeman; brother-in-law, Karl (Colleen) Pollock; grandchildren, Savannah, Trinity, and Beau; numerous nieces and nephews; and her fur babies.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 19 to Jan. 30, 2020