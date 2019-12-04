|
|
Patricia L. Scott, 78, of Shippensburg, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her son's home. She was born Friday, March 7, 1941, in Connellsville, the daughter of the late Eugene C. and Betty J. (Ohler) Murray. Pat graduated from Munhall High School in 1960. She was a member of Harrison City United Methodist Church. Pat was a fabulous baker and candy maker. She also enjoyed crocheting, plastic canvas crafts and pottery. Her husband, of 52 years, Kenneth C. Scott Sr., passed away Feb. 12, 2012. She is survived by three sons, Kenneth C. and wife, Cheryl Scott Jr., of Shippensburg, Richard A. and wife, Rosemary Scott, of Chester, Va., and Wayne A. and husband, Stephen Scott, of Acworth, Ga.; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Judith A. Viboch, of Homestead, Pa.; and one brother, Neil Murray, of Irwin. She was preceded in death by one sister, Thelma I. Ashcroft; and one brother, Ronald Murray.
Professional services are entrusted to DUGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Shippensburg. Memorial services were held Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg, with the Rev. Daniel Cluck officiating.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 4, 2019