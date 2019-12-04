Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
51 Asper Drive
Shippensburg, PA 17257
717-532-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. Scott


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia L. Scott Obituary
Patricia L. Scott, 78, of Shippensburg, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her son's home. She was born Friday, March 7, 1941, in Connellsville, the daughter of the late Eugene C. and Betty J. (Ohler) Murray. Pat graduated from Munhall High School in 1960. She was a member of Harrison City United Methodist Church. Pat was a fabulous baker and candy maker. She also enjoyed crocheting, plastic canvas crafts and pottery. Her husband, of 52 years, Kenneth C. Scott Sr., passed away Feb. 12, 2012. She is survived by three sons, Kenneth C. and wife, Cheryl Scott Jr., of Shippensburg, Richard A. and wife, Rosemary Scott, of Chester, Va., and Wayne A. and husband, Stephen Scott, of Acworth, Ga.; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Judith A. Viboch, of Homestead, Pa.; and one brother, Neil Murray, of Irwin. She was preceded in death by one sister, Thelma I. Ashcroft; and one brother, Ronald Murray.
Professional services are entrusted to DUGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Shippensburg. Memorial services were held Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg, with the Rev. Daniel Cluck officiating.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -