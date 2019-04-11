Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
Patricia M. Jacobs


Patricia M. Jacobs Obituary
Patricia M. (Brady) Jacobs, 84, of Irwin, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born Oct. 13, 1934, in Wilmerding, a daughter of the late Walter and Grace Mae (Donaldson) Brady, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald F. Jacobs; and a brother, Dennis Brady. She was a former monitor for Norwin School District and was a foster parent to more than 40 children. She is survived by her children, Debra Jacobs, of North Carolina, Colleen Fonzo and husband, John, of Irwin, Linda Pence and husband, Howard, of Irwin, Donald Jacobs Jr. and husband, Richard Ellis, of Hawaii, Patricia Graham and husband, Ralph, of Lowber, Mary Ann Bell and husband, Darryl, of Jeannette, and Matthew Jacobs, of North Huntingdon; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister, Colleen Dvorcak, of Virginia; also many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Westmoreland County Humane Society. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2019
