Patricia M. (Walter) Murtagh, 64, of Penn Township, passed away at home, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Dan M. Murtagh; loving sister of Michael (Arleen) Walter, Janet (Don) Marlar, Mark (Jill) Walter and Stephen (Dawn) Walter. Patty is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She worked at MSA for 41 years as a logistics specialist and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved her Mr. Alley Cat. Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Aloysius J. and Mary (Hyland) Walter.
Friends and family will be received for a memorial visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at noon Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. 118 Shaw Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-1950. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or by calling 1-855-448-3997. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019