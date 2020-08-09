1/1
Patricia M. Weinert
1938 - 2020-08-05
Patricia M. (Lee) Weinert, 82, of Monroeville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Born July 5, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Alice (Arthur) Lee and the wife of Robert Weinert. Patricia spent her working years in the healthcare field as a registered nurse and as a director of nursing. She loved to spend time with her family and will always be remembered as truly loving and caring person. Along with her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Laura Sigurdsson and Susie Little; grandchildren, Robbie and Hanna Sigurdsson; and brother, Chuck Lee. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC., MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL, 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747, with a private family service to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsburgh Liver Research Center. www.livercenter.pitt.edu. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
August 8, 2020
I was thankful to have Pat as one of my closest friends for 64 years, I have such wonderful memories over all these years and will miss her dearly. I think back on the fond times with the three of us Sendeks/Zubics & Weinerts. My deepest condolences to the entire family.
Mary Jo Zubic
