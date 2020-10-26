Patricia Mirabello

Patricia "Pat" Mirabello, 89, of Level Green, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Pat was the daughter of the late Joseph and Alice (Sellers) Curran. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Vincent "Buddy" Mirabello, and her sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Frank Delio, and her brother-in-law, Leonard Liscio. Pat is survived by her son, James V. Mirabello, of Indianapolis, Ind., and her daughter, Lisa Mirabello, of Export; her siblings, Joseph Curran, of Delaware, and Theresa Curran, of Virginia; and her loving sister-in-law of nearly 60 years, Ellen (Cliff) Foster, of Monroeville. She was the much loved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Pat graduated from Turtle Creek High School and was later employed at Westinghouse Electric in both the E. Pittsburgh and Trafford plants. Later she was employed by MSA in Murrysville before retiring. Pat was a devoted wife and mother to her children, a cherished part of a large extended family and enjoyed her time in a large circle of friendships, many which were established in her days at Turtle Creek High School. Pat was also a member of the St. Regis Church in Trafford. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with Father John Skirtich as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the St. Regis Church, 517 Homewood Ave., Trafford, PA 15085. www.dobrinickfhinc.com
