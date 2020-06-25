Patricia Morocco
1939 - 2020
Patricia "Patty" Morocco, 81, formerly of Trafford, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Patty was born June 17, 1939, in Trafford, the daughter of the late Patsy and Nancy (Portante) Morocco. Patty retired from the Gateway School District as a K-12 remedial reading and math teacher. She loved teaching her students. She also was a member of the North American Martyrs Church and was devout in her Catholic faith. To Patty, her familigia (family) was the most important. In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her brother, William "Bill" Morocco. She is survived by her sons, Patrick Ference (Tracy), of Indian Land, S.C., and Michael Ference, of Raleigh, N.C.; and her three grandchildren, Emily, Joshua and Robert Ference. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the St. Regis Church, Trafford. Interment will follow in the New St. Joseph Mausoleum, North Versailles. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
JUN
27
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Regis Church
