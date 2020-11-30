1/1
Patricia Owens
Patricia (Matiasic) Owens, 73, of Monroeville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Patricia was the daughter of the late George and Catherine (Carey) Matiasic. She is survived by her son, Willie Owens; her two sisters, Mary Anne Cole and Margaret Gorman; and her two nieces, Kathy and Eileen. Patricia's family will greet family and friends from 10:30 am. until the time of a funeral Mass Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in St. Regis Church, 517 Homewood Ave., Trafford, with Father George Saletrick as the celebrant. Entombment is private. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
10:30 AM
St. Regis Church
Funeral services provided by
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
