Patricia P. Medsger, 67, of West Newton, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born Nov. 22, 1951, and was a daughter of the late William and Emma Jean (Obley) Pritchard. Pat was a longtime member of West Newton United Presbyterian Church and a faithful member of Journey by Grace Church in Rostraver. Her passion for children was demonstrated by her teaching for more than 30 years in Yough School District. She was involved with West Newton Women's Club, West Newton Youth Soccer, Kids for Christ, West Newton Library, the Journey by Grace Youth and many other organizations. Pat enjoyed having parties at the log house. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life. Surviving are her husband, John R. Medsger; sons, Jason W. Medsger and wife Mareca and Jonathan O. Medsger and wife Sarah; grandchildren, Krista, Laura, Hannah, Jacob, Leah and Caleb; sisters, Barbara P. Rutter and husband George and Jo P. Chesnut and husband William; brother, William H. "Pete" Pritchard Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Journey by Grace Church, 4803 State Route 51 N., Rostraver, where services will be held at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to West Newton Public Library, 124 N. Water St., West Newton, PA 15089.