Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Medsger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia P. Medsger


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia P. Medsger Obituary
Patricia P. Medsger, 67, of West Newton, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born Nov. 22, 1951, and was a daughter of the late William and Emma Jean (Obley) Pritchard. Pat was a longtime member of West Newton United Presbyterian Church and a faithful member of Journey by Grace Church in Rostraver. Her passion for children was demonstrated by her teaching for more than 30 years in Yough School District. She was involved with West Newton Women's Club, West Newton Youth Soccer, Kids for Christ, West Newton Library, the Journey by Grace Youth and many other organizations. Pat enjoyed having parties at the log house. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life. Surviving are her husband, John R. Medsger; sons, Jason W. Medsger and wife Mareca and Jonathan O. Medsger and wife Sarah; grandchildren, Krista, Laura, Hannah, Jacob, Leah and Caleb; sisters, Barbara P. Rutter and husband George and Jo P. Chesnut and husband William; brother, William H. "Pete" Pritchard Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Journey by Grace Church, 4803 State Route 51 N., Rostraver, where services will be held at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to West Newton Public Library, 124 N. Water St., West Newton, PA 15089. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 19 to July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now