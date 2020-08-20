Patricia Ruth Jupena, 92, of Greensburg (Unity Township), died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at her home. A funeral Mass for Patricia will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Also, all guests are asked to wear a mask and social distance. Arrangements are under the direction of KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's paper.



