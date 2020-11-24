1/1
Patricia Smith
1932 - 2020-11-22
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Smith, 88, of West Newton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. A daughter of the late Carl and Hazel Maule Manges, she was born April 29, 1932, in Somerset. Formerly of Madison, Patricia has resided in West Newton for the past 32 years. She is survived by two daughters and a son in-law, Pam and Mark DeMaglio, of West Newton, and Judy Smith Scheidecker, of Lewes, Del.; a son, Newell Smith; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Cain, of Elizabeth, Devon Scheidecker, of Lewes, Del., Angel (Gawaine) Dunlap, of Atlanta, Ga., and Dana (Lynn) King, of Rock Island, Tenn.; three great-grandchildren, Ethan Cain, Logan Cain and Aspen King; and a close family friend, Gerri Piper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Smith, Oct. 7, 2017, and a grandson, Daniel Smith, in 1998. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929- 5300. Patricia's family would like to extend a special thank you to all her caregivers and to Excela Hospice for the excellent care provided.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Belle Vernon
700 Broad Avenue
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
724-929-5300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Belle Vernon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved