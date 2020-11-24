Patricia Smith, 88, of West Newton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. A daughter of the late Carl and Hazel Maule Manges, she was born April 29, 1932, in Somerset. Formerly of Madison, Patricia has resided in West Newton for the past 32 years. She is survived by two daughters and a son in-law, Pam and Mark DeMaglio, of West Newton, and Judy Smith Scheidecker, of Lewes, Del.; a son, Newell Smith; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Cain, of Elizabeth, Devon Scheidecker, of Lewes, Del., Angel (Gawaine) Dunlap, of Atlanta, Ga., and Dana (Lynn) King, of Rock Island, Tenn.; three great-grandchildren, Ethan Cain, Logan Cain and Aspen King; and a close family friend, Gerri Piper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Smith, Oct. 7, 2017, and a grandson, Daniel Smith, in 1998. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929- 5300. Patricia's family would like to extend a special thank you to all her caregivers and to Excela Hospice for the excellent care provided.



