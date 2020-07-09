1/1
Patricia Tomko-Buck
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Tomko-Buck, 80, of New Kensington, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Manor Care of North Hills, following an extended battle against the dreaded Alzheimer dementia disease. Born and raised in Blawnox, Patty and her husband, Jack, resided for more than 25 years in New Kensington, while also enjoying the mountain retreat of Confluence, Somerset County. A graduate of Aspinwall High School, class of 1958, she began her career as a licensed owner/operator of Patty's Beauty Salon, serving the Blawnox and surrounding communities for more than 20 years. Furthering her education, Patty earned a degree from CCAC Boyce Campus before a career change and employment with Pittsburgh Super Computing Center at Carnegie Mellon University, where she spent 21 years prior to her retirement in 2008. Patty will be dearly missed by her loving sister, Kathleen; husband, Jack; their children and grandchildren; as well as the relatives, friends and acquaintances who fondly remember her beautiful, smiling face, personality and especially her laughter. "God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put His arms around you and whispered, 'come to me.' With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away, although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best." Services and burial are private at Patty's request. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved