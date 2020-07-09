Patricia Tomko-Buck, 80, of New Kensington, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Manor Care of North Hills, following an extended battle against the dreaded Alzheimer dementia disease. Born and raised in Blawnox, Patty and her husband, Jack, resided for more than 25 years in New Kensington, while also enjoying the mountain retreat of Confluence, Somerset County. A graduate of Aspinwall High School, class of 1958, she began her career as a licensed owner/operator of Patty's Beauty Salon, serving the Blawnox and surrounding communities for more than 20 years. Furthering her education, Patty earned a degree from CCAC Boyce Campus before a career change and employment with Pittsburgh Super Computing Center at Carnegie Mellon University, where she spent 21 years prior to her retirement in 2008. Patty will be dearly missed by her loving sister, Kathleen; husband, Jack; their children and grandchildren; as well as the relatives, friends and acquaintances who fondly remember her beautiful, smiling face, personality and especially her laughter. "God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put His arms around you and whispered, 'come to me.' With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away, although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best." Services and burial are private at Patty's request. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com
