Patricia Vivian McCurdy, 84, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Bickford of Lancaster in Ohio, surrounded by her children. Pat was born Jan. 31, 1935, in Greensburg. Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ralph E. McCurdy; son, Darrell K. McCune; parents, John and Grace Strasser; stepfather, Earl Simmers; and sister, Betty Nelson. Pat is survived by her loving children, Denise (Steve) Vandermark, of Lancaster, Ohio; R. Thomas (Jackie) McCurdy, of Lancaster; and Tracy Notestine, of Hilliard, Ohio. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, Meagan, Cory, Jared, Katie, Sarah, Kelly, Kasey and Abbey; 13 great-grandchildren; and brother John (Sue) Strasser, of Greensburg. Pat was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and baking. She was known for sharing her Christmas cookies with friends and family.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at HALTEMAN-FETT AND DYER FUNERAL HOME, 436 N. Broad St., Lancaster, OH 43130. Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in West Rushville Cemetery, Rushville, OH 43130.
The family would like to thank the Bickford staff and hospice staff for their loving care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairhope Hospice and Palliative Care (282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130) or the (P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123).
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 13, 2020