Patricia "Patty" Stevenson (Baker) Wilkinson, 92, a resident of Huntersville, N.C., formerly of Jeannette, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 27, 1928, in Pennsylvania, to the late James D. Stevenson and Feam (Bytheway) Stevenson. Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl Mathes and husband, James, of Huntersville, N.C.; grandchildren, Brandy and husband, Justin Anovick, of Cornelius, N.C., Courtney and husband, Kevin Casazza, of Greenville, S.C., Morgan and wife, Bre Powers-Mathes, of Asheville, N.C., Kyle and wife, Sarah Mathes, of Concord, N.C., Brittany and husband, Roger D'Auguiar, of Newark, Del., Jason Keeling, of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Jake Keeling, of Austin, Texas, as well as seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Edward Baker and William Wilkinson; son, Kim Baker; daughter, Jody Keeling; grandson, Joshua Keeling; and her five brothers and three sisters. Patty graduated from Jeannette High School in 1946 and remained a lifelong loyal and enthusiastic Jayhawk fan. Celebrating the football championship season with her sister, Jane Reitz, was one of the highlights of her later years. Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME, 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Due to current restrictions, a maximum of 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home and masks must be worn. A burial service will take place at 11:15 a.m. at Jeanette Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Jeannette First Presbyterian Church, 314 Bullitt Ave., Jeannette, PA 15644. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.