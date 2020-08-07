1/
Patricia Wilkinson
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Patty" Stevenson (Baker) Wilkinson, 92, a resident of Huntersville, N.C., formerly of Jeannette, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 27, 1928, in Pennsylvania, to the late James D. Stevenson and Feam (Bytheway) Stevenson. Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl Mathes and husband, James, of Huntersville, N.C.; grandchildren, Brandy and husband, Justin Anovick, of Cornelius, N.C., Courtney and husband, Kevin Casazza, of Greenville, S.C., Morgan and wife, Bre Powers-Mathes, of Asheville, N.C., Kyle and wife, Sarah Mathes, of Concord, N.C., Brittany and husband, Roger D'Auguiar, of Newark, Del., Jason Keeling, of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Jake Keeling, of Austin, Texas, as well as seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Edward Baker and William Wilkinson; son, Kim Baker; daughter, Jody Keeling; grandson, Joshua Keeling; and her five brothers and three sisters. Patty graduated from Jeannette High School in 1946 and remained a lifelong loyal and enthusiastic Jayhawk fan. Celebrating the football championship season with her sister, Jane Reitz, was one of the highlights of her later years. Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME, 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Due to current restrictions, a maximum of 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home and masks must be worn. A burial service will take place at 11:15 a.m. at Jeanette Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Jeannette First Presbyterian Church, 314 Bullitt Ave., Jeannette, PA 15644. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Burial
11:15 AM
Jeanette Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved