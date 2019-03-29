|
Patricia Christie Wolfe, 86, of Long Branch, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born Nov. 14, 1932, in Charleroi, the daughter of the late Cecil and Jean Kraft Christie. Mrs. Wolfe was a member of Charleroi First United Methodist Church. She was survived by her daughter, Janice Ray and husband, Michael, of Asheville, N.C.; four sons, Thomas Mark Wolfe and wife, Sara, of Hogansville, Ga., Christopher J. Wolfe and wife, Cindy, of Lumberton, Texas, Scott Alan Wolfe and wife, Lisa, of White Oak, and John David Wolfe, of Long Branch; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the SCHROCK-HOGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 226 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Fayette City.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 29, 2019