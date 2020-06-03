Patrick A. Takitch
Patrick Alan Takitch, a lifelong resident of Latrobe, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the age of 52. Patrick loved nothing more than his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Tammy (Osmolinski) Takitch; his children, Lindsay Firestone and her husband, Kurt, Brandon Takitch, and Sarah Takitch; his mother, Joan Takitch; his father, Charles Takitch and wife, Rosalyn; his brothers, David and his wife, Molly, and Gary and his wife, Kathy; his sister, Beth Miller and her husband, Rocky; many nieces and nephews; his father-in-law, Ronald Osmolinski; and his special friends, Tim Green and wife, Romi and children, and Kathy Nauman and daughter, Melissa. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Rebecca Osmolinski. Patrick was a member of Saint Vincent Basilica Parish, a follower of the Roman Catholic faith. Patrick worked 20 dedicated years at PepsiCo., where his captivating character gained him many friends. He was a hard-working man who put everyone above himself. He was passionate about everything in his life, most notably his family, friends, and his dog, Jasper, but also the game of baseball, numerous outdoor activities such as fishing, golfing, and campfires, and simply enjoying life. Patrick lived his life to the fullest and impacted so many people in the process. He was an incredible husband, father, son, brother, and friend. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, at the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. A private funeral Mass and interment in Saint Vincent Cemetery will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Funeral services provided by
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
