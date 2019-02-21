Patrick B. Bridge, 64, of Latrobe, was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Oak Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Greensburg. Born Feb. 26, 1954, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Wilfrid R. Bridge and Evelyn (Miller) Bridge. Pat was a 1972 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by Lehigh Specialty Melting and Standard Steel. As a Mason, he loved to build and spent more than 40 years of his life devoted to his "projects", which were most often to benefit others. Pat attended LifeSpring Christian Church, in Greensburg. He loved the Lord, adored his family and will be remembered as a kind and good man. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Karen A. Bridge. Pat is survived by his wife of 27 years, Bonnie L. (Zufall) Bridge, of Latrobe; his daughter, Nicole, and her husband, Nathan Fernando, of Attleboro, Mass.; his stepson, Jason Zufall, of Latrobe; his grandson, Brandon Zufall, USMC; three brothers, David L. Bridge, and his wife, Carol, of Greensburg, Dennis R. Bridge, of Trevilians, Va., and Kenneth R. Bridge and his wife, MaryAnn, of Latrobe. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Family and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Ron Overly officiating. Interment will be private.

