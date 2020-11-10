1/1
Patrick C. Moran Jr.
Patrick C. Moran Jr., 73, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his elder care residence in North Huntingdon, due to complications from COVID-19. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Agnes (Vargulish) Moran; his former spouse, Marian (Dotterway) Moran, the beloved mother of his children; and his best friend since childhood, Denny Carr. He is lovingly remembered by two daughters, Ramie (Moran) Shoff, her husband, Chris, and their daughter, Kinsey, of Pittsburgh, and Kristie Moran and her boyfriend, Jon Hicks, of Atlanta, Ga.; stepsister, Lisa (Moran) Hilliard, her husband Greg, and their children, Haley and Jackson, of Plainfield, Ind.; and a list of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, all of whom he loved like family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimers Foundation of America at https://www.alzfdn.org/. At his family's request, services will be held privately. He will be laid to rest in the Military Garden of Honor at Westmoreland County Memorial Park in Greensburg. Online condolences may be offered at www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
