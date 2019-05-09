Patrick Frank Cortazzo, 87, of Penn Township, passed away in his home Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Pat was born Nov. 12, 1931, in Wilmerding, the son of the late Frank and Lena (Ingagliato) Cortazzo. Pat served as an MP in the Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Geneva College with a Bachelor of Education in 1957. Pat was retired as a teacher and coach with 35 years of service with the Penn-Joint, Trafford and Penn-Trafford high schools. He was a member of St. Barbara Church in Harrison City, Trafford American Legion Post 331, and was inducted into the East Borough Hall of Fame Class of 2008. Pat was an avid golfer, belonging to two Manor Valley golf leagues. He had a passion for playing baseball in his youth and through his service in the Army. Football was his first love; he played quarterback at Westinghouse Memorial High School and Geneva College. His love of teaching transitioned into coaching football and basketball throughout his career. Pat is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lois (Wilson) Cortazzo; his children, Barbara Cortazzo, of Ebensburg, Patricia (Kent) Silveria, of Doylestown, Samuel (Dayna) Cortazzo, of Irwin, and Martin (Stacy) Cortazzo, of Cincinnati, Ohio; his grandchildren, Matthew (Stefanie) Cortazzo, Douglas Silveria, Seth (Sarah) Cortazzo and Curtis Silveria; and step-grandchildren, Blake, Brayden and Brody. Pat was also expecting his first great-grandchild in July. Pat is also survived by his siblings, Helena (Lawrence) Sobek and Margaret Ily. The family of Pat would like to thank Allegheny Health Network at Home Care /Hospice and Home Instead, of Murrysville, for all their help.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. A funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Father Michael Sikon officiating. Entombment will follow with military honors in Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 9 to May 10, 2019