Patrick J. Belli
1959 - 2020
Patrick Joseph Belli, 60, of Hillsdale, Pa., formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, He was born Sept. 19, 1959. He was a special individual who dealt with many adversaries and challenges in life. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and enjoyed doing hard labor. Patrick loved animals of all types, walking, ice cream, and soda. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia R. and John B. Belli; nephew, David Belli; and sister-in-law, Susan Belli. Patrick is survived by five brothers, John G. (Barbara) Belli, of Lower Burrell, Lawrence Belli, of New Kensington, Dante Belli, of New Kensington, Robert Belli, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Carl Belli, of Greensburg. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Patrick resided the last 10 years at Harmon Personal Care Home. The family would like to thank the staff for the excellent care and love which they provided Patrick. Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until Christian Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Margaret Mary Church, 3051 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Harmon Personal Care Home, P.O. Box 248, Rossiter, PA 15772. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 7, 2020.
June 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathleen
June 6, 2020
I will miss you so very much your willingness to help others and that smile and especially your laugh ...being around u brighten up everyone day that knew you we just wasnt staff here we was all family...fly high my friend and thank u for the wonderful memories...I was the one blessed to know you...from georgette.aka..redd
Georgette
Friend
