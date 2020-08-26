Patrick L. Lindenberger, formerly of Latrobe and Greensburg, a resident of Abode Care (formerly Autumn Ridge), in Monroeville, 74, died peacefully Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (Paar) Lindenberger. He is survived by his brother, Charles (Sue) Lindednberger, his sister, Mary Pastor, both of California, and his niece, Angelica Pastor, of California. Pat was raised in Latrobe and graduated from Greensburg High School in 1963. He worked for years as a security officer for the former Burns Security. There will not be a visitation or service. Pat will be buried privately in St. Mary Cemetery in Latrobe. Arrangements are with PATRICK L. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.



